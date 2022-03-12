Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 3,009,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

