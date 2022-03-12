Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

