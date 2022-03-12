Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.71.

Shares of GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

In related news, Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

