Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Barclays

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($30.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,660.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,918.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

About Greggs (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.