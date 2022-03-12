Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Barclays

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.
Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($30.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,660.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,918.41.
About Greggs (Get Rating)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.
