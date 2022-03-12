Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%.

Shares of GRTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 2,013,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gritstone bio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 19,648.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 95,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

