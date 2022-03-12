Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 193.8% in February

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 3,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,737,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (Get Rating)
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.