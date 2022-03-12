Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 193.8% in February

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 3,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,737,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

