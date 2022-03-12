Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.