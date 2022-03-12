Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.
GES stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess? (GES)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.