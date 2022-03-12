Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000.

NYSE GWRE traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,346. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

