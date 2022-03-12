GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.78. GWG shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 1,606 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in GWG by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

