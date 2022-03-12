Handshake Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $80.60 million and approximately $282,382.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,891.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.03 or 0.06610733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.00 or 0.00272546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.44 or 0.00746780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.00477823 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00388906 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 473,205,901 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.