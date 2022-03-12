Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($228.26) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €182.69 ($198.58).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €161.90.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

