Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 323,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,250. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $11,958,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

