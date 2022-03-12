Hathor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $111.24 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 903,854,384 coins and its circulating supply is 227,909,384 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

