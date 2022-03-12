HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

