HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.
NKTX opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
