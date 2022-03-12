HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NKTX opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nkarta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nkarta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nkarta by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

