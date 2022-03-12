HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.91 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

