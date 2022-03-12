Head to Head Comparison: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) versus WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. William Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. William Penn Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. William Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares WVS Financial and William Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.62 $1.30 million N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.68 $3.78 million $0.28 44.29

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33% William Penn Bancorp 15.06% 1.89% 0.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WVS Financial and William Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

William Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About William Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

