Head-To-Head Contrast: Jones Soda (JSDA) vs. The Competition

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS: JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jones Soda to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jones Soda and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 117.85%. Given Jones Soda’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $11.90 million -$3.00 million -29.54 Jones Soda Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -21.99

Jones Soda’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -9.67% -27.93% -14.87% Jones Soda Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Summary

Jones Soda rivals beat Jones Soda on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

