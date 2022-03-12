Head to Head Review: Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) & B2gold (NYSE:BTG)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of B2gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and B2gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -20.25 B2gold $1.76 billion 2.73 $420.07 million $0.40 11.38

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tanzanian Gold and B2gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.30%. Given B2gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2gold is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and B2gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% B2gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27%

Summary

B2gold beats Tanzanian Gold on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About B2gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

