Head-To-Head Survey: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneSpan and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -14.26% -10.97% -7.33% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $214.48 million 2.37 -$30.58 million ($0.77) -16.49 IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OneSpan and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 4 0 2.80 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneSpan currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 105.46%. Given OneSpan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than IonQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneSpan beats IonQ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

