Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

