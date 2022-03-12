Helios Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $70.70. 67,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

