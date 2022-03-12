Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HP. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,999. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

