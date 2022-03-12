HempCoin Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $826,698.36 and $80.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,899.52 or 0.99869604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,440,612 coins and its circulating supply is 265,305,462 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

