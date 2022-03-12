Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Herc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,359,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Herc by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.