Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIMS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $916.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,503. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

