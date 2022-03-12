Hoese & Co LLP Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 2,057,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

