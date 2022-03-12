Hoese & Co LLP Sells 95 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 20,054,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

