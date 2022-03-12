HOQU Reaches One Day Volume of $657,721.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $266,241.90 and approximately $657,721.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

