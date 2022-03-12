Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) vs. Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 16.57% 26.66% 13.64% Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70%

88.1% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 1 0 8 0 2.78 Geron 0 0 3 0 3.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus price target of $134.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Geron has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 404.59%. Given Geron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Geron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.23 billion 7.16 $534.49 million $2.23 45.18 Geron $250,000.00 1,403.70 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -3.30

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Geron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Geron (Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

