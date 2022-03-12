Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

