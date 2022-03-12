Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

