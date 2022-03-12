Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE HUSA opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.03. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
