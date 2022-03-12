Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.78

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and traded as low as $20.00. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 4,519 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.