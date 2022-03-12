Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Hub Group worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

HUBG stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

