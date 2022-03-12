Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.48. 85,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,403,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.