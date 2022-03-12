Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 769.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 799,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

