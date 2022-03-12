Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 799,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

