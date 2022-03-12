Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 799,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.
In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.