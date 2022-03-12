Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.20).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

