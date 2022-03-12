Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €53.42 and its 200 day moving average is €52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 64.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

