iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,871. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

