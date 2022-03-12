iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,871. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
