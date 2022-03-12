IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 439.4% in February

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 439.4% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:IAALF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 181,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.80.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)
