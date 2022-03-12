iBTC Market Cap Hits $3,886.67 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 72.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. iBTC has a market cap of $3,886.67 and approximately $80.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded 75.4% lower against the dollar. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06607016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.97 or 0.99987812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041729 BTC.

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

