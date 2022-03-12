IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. 245,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,785. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

