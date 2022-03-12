IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

