IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.04 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

