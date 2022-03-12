IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $306.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.61 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

