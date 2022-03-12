IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,331 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

