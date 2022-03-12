IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after buying an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.