IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2,987.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

